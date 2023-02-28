Paid parking begins soon at several local beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paid parking will begin soon at several of southeastern North Carolina’s beaches.

Paid parking enforcement will start on March 1 at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Topsail Beach and Surf City.

Carolina Beach:

March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

$5 per hour or $25 per day

Weekly parking permits available for $100 at Town Hall, the parking office and online here

Kure Beach:

March 15 to Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$5 per hour or $20 per day

Weekly parking permits available for $100

Non-resident seasonal permits for $225

Wrightsville Beach:

March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (8 p.m. in certain lots)

$5 per hour or $25 per day

Weekly parking permits available for $150

Oak Island:

April 1 to Sept. 30

$5 per hour or $20 per day

Weekly permits available for $80

Annual pass for $170 (limited to 1,000 total)

Holden Beach:

April 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$4 per hour up to four hours, up to $20 per day

$80 per week

Annual pass for $150

Topsail Beach:

March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South End Parking Lot (between Shore Line Dr. and Inlet Dr.)

$4 per hour up to four hours, up to $25 per day

Surf City:

March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spots closest to the beach at $5 per hour, outlying lots and spaces at $3 per hour

North Topsail Beach:

Year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 per hour or $25 per day

