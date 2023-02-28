Paid parking begins soon at several local beaches
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paid parking will begin soon at several of southeastern North Carolina’s beaches.
Paid parking enforcement will start on March 1 at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Topsail Beach and Surf City.
- March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- $5 per hour or $25 per day
- Weekly parking permits available for $100 at Town Hall, the parking office and online here.
- March 15 to Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- $5 per hour or $20 per day
- Weekly parking permits available for $100
- Non-resident seasonal permits for $225
- March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (8 p.m. in certain lots)
- $5 per hour or $25 per day
- Weekly parking permits available for $150
- April 1 to Sept. 30
- $5 per hour or $20 per day
- Weekly permits available for $80
- Annual pass for $170 (limited to 1,000 total)
- April 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $4 per hour up to four hours, up to $20 per day
- $80 per week
- Annual pass for $150
- March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South End Parking Lot (between Shore Line Dr. and Inlet Dr.)
- $4 per hour up to four hours, up to $25 per day
- March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Spots closest to the beach at $5 per hour, outlying lots and spaces at $3 per hour
- Year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $5 per hour or $25 per day
