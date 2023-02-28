Senior Connect
Paid parking begins soon at several local beaches

Paid parking enforcement will start on March 1 at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Topsail Beach and Surf City.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paid parking will begin soon at several of southeastern North Carolina’s beaches.

Paid parking enforcement will start on March 1 at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Topsail Beach and Surf City.

Carolina Beach:

  • March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • $5 per hour or $25 per day
  • Weekly parking permits available for $100 at Town Hall, the parking office and online here.

Kure Beach:

  • March 15 to Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • $5 per hour or $20 per day
  • Weekly parking permits available for $100
  • Non-resident seasonal permits for $225

Wrightsville Beach:

  • March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (8 p.m. in certain lots)
  • $5 per hour or $25 per day
  • Weekly parking permits available for $150

Oak Island:

  • April 1 to Sept. 30
  • $5 per hour or $20 per day
  • Weekly permits available for $80
  • Annual pass for $170 (limited to 1,000 total)

Holden Beach:

  • April 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • $4 per hour up to four hours, up to $20 per day
  • $80 per week
  • Annual pass for $150

Topsail Beach:

  • March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South End Parking Lot (between Shore Line Dr. and Inlet Dr.)
  • $4 per hour up to four hours, up to $25 per day

Surf City:

  • March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Spots closest to the beach at $5 per hour, outlying lots and spaces at $3 per hour

North Topsail Beach:

  • Year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • $5 per hour or $25 per day

