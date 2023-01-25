GLOW Academy receives $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support culinary curriculum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girl’s Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) has announced that they have received $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support the academy’s culinary curriculum and classroom.

According to the announcement, the grant will cover the operation costs, food costs and culinary faculty costs at GLOW Academy for three years. In addition, the school’s teaching kitchen will be named the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Culinary Lab. The lab is built like a commercial kitchen in order to allow students to learn essential culinary skills, management, and food and menu planning.

“There is so much need to reach kids outside of the traditional classroom. When young people learn to prepare meals for themselves and their families, they gain independence and self-confidence --important skills no matter what they do in life,” said Brian Kish, president of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

“Like so many things related to GLOW, our culinary program grew organically in a way that we never planned,” said Todd Godbey, president and CEO of Beacon Education, GLOW Academy’s supporting foundation. “Emeril’s generosity and involvement in our first major fundraiser set the tone for a what has become a signature program on campus and in the community. We are humbled by his support and legacy.”

