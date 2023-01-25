Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GLOW Academy receives $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support culinary curriculum

Emeril Lagasse engages with GLOW student Aaliyah Jones for GLOW Academy's first celebrity chef...
Emeril Lagasse engages with GLOW student Aaliyah Jones for GLOW Academy's first celebrity chef event in 2016.(GLOW Academy)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girl’s Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) has announced that they have received $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support the academy’s culinary curriculum and classroom.

According to the announcement, the grant will cover the operation costs, food costs and culinary faculty costs at GLOW Academy for three years. In addition, the school’s teaching kitchen will be named the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Culinary Lab. The lab is built like a commercial kitchen in order to allow students to learn essential culinary skills, management, and food and menu planning.

“There is so much need to reach kids outside of the traditional classroom. When young people learn to prepare meals for themselves and their families, they gain independence and self-confidence --important skills no matter what they do in life,” said Brian Kish, president of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

See also: Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend

“Like so many things related to GLOW, our culinary program grew organically in a way that we never planned,” said Todd Godbey, president and CEO of Beacon Education, GLOW Academy’s supporting foundation. “Emeril’s generosity and involvement in our first major fundraiser set the tone for a what has become a signature program on campus and in the community. We are humbled by his support and legacy.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Matthews Band played Raleigh on Friday, 7/23/22
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
58-year-old James Richey Geiger
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering
Wreck at U.S. 17 and Scotts Hill Loop Road
Pickup truck and dump truck involved in crash on U.S. 17 in New Hanover County

Latest News

The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County
Use your old cooler to turn it into a warm shelter for feral cats.
How to recycle spare coolers to help shelter, ‘fix’ feral cats in your community
If you know there are feral cats in your neighborhood, you can use your cooler to help house...
How to recycle spare coolers to help shelter, ‘fix’ feral cats in your community
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: “In our classroom they draw their feelings,” Teacher needs art supplies for students