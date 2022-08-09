Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend

Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the...
Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the foundation’s 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events on Feb. 9 and 10, 2023.(Beacon Education)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the foundation’s 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events on Feb. 9 and 10, 2023.

Per their announcement, the two will be in attendance for a dinner on Feb. 9 as well as a breakfast and luncheon on Feb. 10. The breakfast and luncheon are currently scheduled to occur at Landfall Country Club.

Beacon Education, formerly GLOW NC, is a nonprofit foundation that currently supports the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy). According to Beacon, the foundation is working to open the Spark Academy, a co-ed and mixed-income education center for young children. As of this time, the Spark Academy is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

According to their announcement, the money raised by the 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events will go towards supporting both the Spark Academy and the GLOW Academy.

For more information, please visit Beacon Education’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday...
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Donations will help students in the community start the school year with the materials they need.
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they are participating in the 2022 Best...
NC State Highway Patrol to compete in cruiser contest
The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until...
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road