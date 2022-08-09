Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the foundation’s 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events on Feb. 9 and 10, 2023.

Per their announcement, the two will be in attendance for a dinner on Feb. 9 as well as a breakfast and luncheon on Feb. 10. The breakfast and luncheon are currently scheduled to occur at Landfall Country Club.

Beacon Education, formerly GLOW NC, is a nonprofit foundation that currently supports the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy). According to Beacon, the foundation is working to open the Spark Academy, a co-ed and mixed-income education center for young children. As of this time, the Spark Academy is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

According to their announcement, the money raised by the 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events will go towards supporting both the Spark Academy and the GLOW Academy.

For more information, please visit Beacon Education’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.