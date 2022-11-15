Sun Country Airlines announces route from ILM to Minneapolis-St. Paul

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sun Country Airlines has announced its plans to begin service at Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

Per the announcement, Sun Country will begin its operations at ILM on June 1. It will offer nonstop flights from Wilmington to Minneapolis-St. Paul during the summer season. The flights will operate twice weekly through the Labor Day weekend.

This announcement comes as part of a 15-city route expansion announced by Sun Country.

“On behalf of the Airport Authority, we extend our thanks to Sun Country and warmly welcome them to our market,” stated Spruill Thompson, New Hanover County Airport Authority Chair. “We’re really excited we have a 5th airline serving ILM.”

Sun Country Airlines is based in Minnesota and operates 120 routes across 90 airports, including destinations in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

“We’re excited to launch this new, nonstop route for Minnesotans who want more options to explore North Carolina and all it has to offer,” says Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Sun Country Airlines. “With great attractions - including beautiful beaches, a world-renowned Riverwalk and a vibrant historic district - Wilmington appeals to travelers of all ages with many different interests. We’re thrilled to add this incredible area to our growing Sun Country network.”

