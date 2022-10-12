Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11.

“Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.

Police say he frequents Atkinson and Burgaw, Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, and the surrounding areas.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 910-256-7945 or county dispatch at 910-452-6120. WBPD Detective Neral is the lead investigator in the case.

