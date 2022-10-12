“Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past” returns to Burgaw Cemetery

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The two-time nationally awarded Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past is returning to Burgaw Cemetery, located at 400 N. Wright St., on October 21 and 22. Tours start at 6 p.m.

“We have new ghost stories that will cause you to look under the bed at night,” Stephanie Key, art director for the walk, said in a press release.

The monsters featured will include Gullah Geechee haints, a ghost that haunts the beach, pirates and more.

“We couldn’t host a ghost walk without the collaboration of the Historical Society of Topsail Island, the Pender County Historical Society, the Pender Arts Council, the Town of Burgaw, Pender County Parks and Recreation, high school students from Pender County Schools, Moores Creek National Battlefield, and Pender County Library,” Key said.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per student ages 5 to 17. Children ages 4 and under will be admitted for free with a paid adult.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 910-259-1278. More information about Ghost Walk: Ghost of Pender’s Past can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.