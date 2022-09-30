Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said Ford Porter, Communications Director for Gov. Cooper. “The Governor and our office first learned of these recordings last night after this story was published and we believe a full investigation is appropriate.”

Greene’s comments also prompted Columbus County District Attorney Jon David to request the State Bureau of Investigation look into allegations of obstruction of justice at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene resigned from his position in the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association after the Executive Committee of the Association scheduled a hearing regarding the comments, and provided Greene notice and the opportunity to be heard. Greene resigned his membership to avoid causing any controversy for the Association. He remains sheriff in Columbus County even though he resigned from the NCSA.

