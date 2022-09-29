Civil liability concerns following sheriff’s racially charged comments

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the station is learning more about the Sheriff’s Department’s potential liability resulting from the Sheriff’s words.

In North Carolina, sheriff’s department employees work at the pleasure of the sheriff, and sheriffs have wide latitude to fire employees for nearly any reason they want. An employee’s race is a notable exception.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act says employers shall not discriminate on the basis of race. Comments made by Greene over the phone to Interim Sheriff Jason Soles during a February 2019 conversation appear to do just that. Greene had been temporarily removed from office while elections officials resolved a dispute over the outcome of the 2018 Columbus County Sheriff’s election. Greene had narrowly defeated Lewis Hatcher, the county’s first ever African American sheriff, but concerns about election fraud and Greene’s eligibility to serve put the results of the election in question.

Soles says Greene began calling him late at night after he had been removed from office. During one particular call in February of 2019, Soles said he became concerned when Greene began making disparaging comments about the department’s Black employees, and Soles started recording the conversation.

“I’m tired of them f***ing with me. It ain’t happening no more. No godd**n more,” Greene can be heard saying on the recording, after informing Soles he was pulling employees’ Verizon phone records to see who might be leaking information to the ousted Sheriff Hatcher, who was suing to be reinstated. “So you let them know, if I find their numbers in the next day or two, they ain’t going to like it. They damn sure ain’t going to like it. And that’s got to be somebody in the command staff. Clarity. I don’t trust her. She’s just sitting there staring at me the other day, the whole time. Staring at me the whole f**ing time,” Greene continues, apparently referring to Augustine Clarida, who at the time was an African American detention officer.

“Tomorrow’s gonna be a new f**king day. I’m still the motherf**king sheriff, and I’ll go up and fire every godd**n [inaudible]. F**k them Black bastards. They think I’m scared? They’re stupid,” Greene said. “I don’t know what else to do it. So it’s just time to clean them out. There’s a snitch in there somewhere tellin’ what we are doing. And I’m not gonna have it. I’m not going to have it.”

In the recording, Greene can be heard saying he’s going to start firing people who are “guilty by f**king association” with Hatcher and Melvin Campbell, another African-American officer in the department Greene fired two months after taking office.

“We’ll cut the snake’s head f**king off. Period. And Melvin Campbell is as big a snake as Lewis Hatcher ever dared to be. Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,” Greene says before ending the phone call.

Employment attorneys who WECT spoke to said comments like these could lead to liability, if an African American employee who was fired or demoted suspected that race was a factor in the action taken against them. Moreover, if racially charged comments are “severe and pervasive” enough, it can create a hostile work environment even if no one is fired, which can also set the stage for a lawsuit. Attorneys say the Sheriff’s Department, and not the Sheriff, would be liable in a potential wrongful termination claim.

The attorneys consulted with did not want to be directly quoted due to potential conflicts with the parties involved and/or the possibility they may be retained in a future lawsuit connected to this audio recording.

If the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office were to be found liable for Sheriff Greene’s actions against employees, the potential remedies for ousted employees could include reinstatement, lost wages, and payment for emotional distress, attorneys fees and putative damages to deter similar behavior in the future.

Because several of these terminations and demotions happened years ago, former employees considering a wrongful termination suit may have statute of limitations hurdles to contend with. However, there are multiple avenues employees can pursue that protect against discrimination based on race. In addition to the Title VII protections, there is also Section 1981 from the Civil Rights Act of 1866. It has a 4 year statute of limitations, which would mean employees who were terminated or demoted under Jody Greene who could prove that race was a factor in that action may still have recourse.

Employment attorneys WECT consulted could not immediately recall a local case in recent history in which an elected public officials was caught on tape making such overt comments connected to an employees’ race. But nearly 30 years ago, New Hanover County District Attorney Jerry Spivey was removed from office by a judge, after using a racial slur against pro football player Ray Jacobs of the Denver Broncos at a Wrightsville Beach bar. His conduct was found to be prejudicial to the administration of justice.

Columbus County District Attorney Jon David said he was not made aware of the audio recording of Sheriff Greene until WECT obtained a copy of the recording last week and started asking questions. David has since obtained his own copy and requested that the State Bureau of Investigation investigate allegations of Obstruction of Justice at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

WECT reached out to all of the Columbus County commissioners Thursday, for their reaction to Sheriff Greene’s comments. Commissioner Buddy Byrd indicated he’d informed his fellow commissioners about the recording of the racially charged comments over a year ago, and he said none of them did anything. At the time of this publication, Commissioner Lavern Coleman is the only other commissioner WECT had been able to reach. When asked if the commission planned to take any action in response to the sheriff’s comments, Coleman declined to comment and referred the reporter back to the sheriff’s office.

