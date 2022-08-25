Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man tied to child sex offenses

Per the arrest report, 72-year-old Atlee Carnell Gore of Supply was arrested in relation to...
Per the arrest report, 72-year-old Atlee Carnell Gore of Supply was arrested in relation to multiple sexual offenses committed in June 2019.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a report on Aug. 24 concerning the arrest of a man tied to multiple child sex offenses.

Per the arrest report, 72-year-old Atlee Carnell Gore of Supply was arrested in relation to multiple sexual offenses committed in June 2019.

Per the BCSO, Gore is currently being charged with:

  • One count of felony indecent liberties with a child less than 16-years-old
  • Two counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child 15-years-old or younger

Previously, Gore was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for his role in a 2010 shooting.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State health inspectors found woman waited more than 5 hours to be seen in Emergency Room lobby...
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
Heavy Police Presence at Surf City
Surf City police: Suspect in custody after death investigation
The latest estimates from Duke Energy place the number of people without power at around 17,000.
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Novant Health NHRMC
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine
Columbus County identifies first case of Monkeypox
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
Surf City police: Suspect in custody in connection to death investigation
Surf City police: Suspect in custody in connection to death investigation
Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault
Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault