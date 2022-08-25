Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man tied to child sex offenses

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a report on Aug. 24 concerning the arrest of a man tied to multiple child sex offenses.

Per the arrest report, 72-year-old Atlee Carnell Gore of Supply was arrested in relation to multiple sexual offenses committed in June 2019.

Per the BCSO, Gore is currently being charged with:

One count of felony indecent liberties with a child less than 16-years-old

Two counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child 15-years-old or younger

Previously, Gore was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for his role in a 2010 shooting.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.