Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions

It’s not algae, and it’s not runoff --- it turns out, it’s a dye, but officials say not to worry about health impacts because they believe the dye is safe for humans, and animals.
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to change the water's color.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green.

Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.

As it turns out, the latter are correct.

“It’s dye, I think it is an environmental sensitive dye, but I think people are going to ask a couple more questions of state agencies; but basically it’s used to find leaks,” Town Manager Tim Owens said.

Although environmentally friendly, people are still wondering where exactly it came from. Owens said he believes it’s a neighbor of the U.S. Coast Guard’s property, who has been frustrated with ongoing construction that has led to erosion and sinkholes.

The USCG confirmed that the dye was not from their property and that it was coming from the neighbor; however, they did not elaborate on the reason someone would dye the water green.

Dyes like the one suspected in the waterway are harmless, and are used to detect leaks and runoff from properties into the water. It can also be used to identify currents and it’s even used to help show rip currents, which are typically difficult to see from the beach.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD searching for driver of this black sedan.
Wilmington Police still searching for driver in hit and run
monkeypox
First Monkeypox Case Identified in New Hanover County
39-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore of Burgaw was arrested at his residence for several...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child pornography investigation
Novant Health has announced that the private health information of some clients may have been...
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw
A 41-year-old man, who was shot and injured by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to...
Man who was shot by Carolina Beach police has been indicted on multiple charges
Members of the community can experience what it’s like for firefighters on Thursday nights from...
Wilmington Fire Department opens applications for Citizens Academy
Juniper Road Two Fire
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands 90 percent contained, team begins demobilizing