Medicare regulators recommend returning Novant Health NHRMC to good standing status

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A document Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center officials shared with WECT shows the state is recommending the hospital be returned to good standing with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A survey previously conducted on June 29 placed the hospital’s status in “Immediate Jeopardy” due to patient safety concerns.

The hospital was put in Immediate Jeopardy due to its non-compliance with partnership requirements for Patient Rights, Nursing Services, Emergency Services, Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement, and Governing Body. Both surveys were conducted by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services division. State Medicare regulators have now recommended the removal of Immediate Jeopardy status after conducting a follow-up survey from August 8 to 11.

Had the partnership expired, Medicare would no longer make payments for any hospitalized patients after August 12 and would potentially no longer make payments for patients in the hospital before the deadline.

