Regulators threaten to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.

Specifically, a letter from federal officials said that NHRMC did not meet “Conditions of Participation” regarding Patient Rights, Nursing Services, Emergency Services, Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement, and Governing Body.

“When a hospital is found to be out of compliance with one or more Conditions of Participation, and immediate or serious threat to patient health and safety exists, a determination must be made that the facility no longer meets the requirements for participation as a provider of services in the Medicare program,” the letter to New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s CEO Shelbourn Stevens reads.

“If the hospital is found to have significant deficiencies and therefore fails to comply with the Conditions of Participation, we are required to keep the hospital under State Agency monitoring until there is full compliance with all of the Medicare Conditions of Participation. Such a determination has been made in the case of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and accordingly, the Medicare provider agreement between Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is being terminated. This termination will be effective August 12, 2022,” the letter continues.

The letter warned that Medicare would not make payments for patients who had to be hospitalized after August 12, and could also impact payment for extended care of patients admitted before August 12. Officials note in the July 20 letter that they will publish a public notice prior to the termination date, but WECT is unaware of any public notice that was published. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website does not list any action connected to NHRMC on its Termination Notices page.

“Termination can only be averted by correction of these deficiencies by August 12, 2022. Should we not hear from you, we will assume that the situation has not been corrected. If you believe that compliance has been achieved, you should notify CMS and the North Carolina State Survey Agency in writing on or before July 25, 2022, describing in detail the specific corrective measures taken to resolve these problems and include acceptable completion dates,” the letter reads.

A hospital source told WECT on background that NHRMC has already submitted a corrective action plan, the hospital has been re-inspected, and the corrective action plan has been accepted by government regulators. They say the hospital did not lose its Medicare contract. The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told WECT that most of the issues identified by inspectors are related to lack of staffing, which is an industry-wide issue.

WECT is waiting for official comment from hospital administrators, and will update this story as soon as we receive that. WECT has also reached out to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, seeking to confirm that status of NHRMC’s Medicare contract with CMS, and we are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.