Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there

Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tim Russell is a pastor at a church in Carolina Beach and was protesting the Pride storytime event at Pine Valley Library on Tuesday.

“Our concern was, first and foremost, what was the content of the information being read to the children? And secondly, why did they have it in such a private setting? I know it was in the public library. But if you went inside, you had to register, there were certain requirements that had to be met, if you were allowed in the classroom.”

Russell is working to clear up any confusion-- he says not all of the protesters at the event were associated with the Proud Boys group.

He says he and others have been inspired by Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, who hasn’t been shy speaking out against these types of events.

“The awareness that Mark Robinson has opened up, has really put the Christian society and the Christian group, as far as the ones I associate with, on a higher alert, you know, to be more aware of these things, to make sure that we’re being quote, unquote, watchdogs for our children,” Russell said. “The material that these kids are being presented with is inappropriate in our schools and in our libraries. So, to be one to stand here and to have a discussion with people on the other side and say, ‘Hey, I disagree, and this is why,’ and be kind and gentle, that’s the way it should [be], that’s what a peaceful protest is.”

The Proud Boys released a statement Thursday saying: “Pride events nationally have experienced a shift in focus from celebrating two consenting adults to introducing sexuality to small children. As concerned citizens, we will continue to utilize our first amendment rights to ensure that public events for children are age appropriate. The Cape Fear Proud Boys will never initiate a violent confrontation. Our organization will always operate within the confines of the law.”

They did not address the pepper spray incident outside the library.

As for whether county officials were prepared for this protest, leaders say more work can be done.

The county’s Chief Equity and Diversity Officer, Linda Thompson, says: “I believe planning and forethought went into Tuesday’s event, however after some very helpful conversations with members of the LGBTQ community and others we realize we can always work to improve. My office will be working with library staff and impacted community members to help establish more set guidelines, collaboration, and planning that takes place around county-sponsored events to try and prevent any further negative interactions, as much as we can. The county is always focused on continuous improvement – so that is part of any process or program we have. New Hanover County values every person and we want to ensure our events and programs are welcoming to all.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were killed in a wreck near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night
Two killed in car crash near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Parents speak out after Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public...
Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”
Car crash at US-421 and Sanders Road
Three vehicles crash at the intersection of US-421 and Sanders Road

Latest News

Experts at New Hanover County Arboretum highlight one of the most popular fruits of the spring...
Cape Fear Gardening: Pollinators that can keep your garden healthy
Great White Shark
“They’re not really out there looking for us:” Research shows sharks swimming closer to shore
Boil water notice
Boil water advisory sent after water quality issues arise in Columbus County
He says he and others have been inspired by Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, who hasn’t been shy...
Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there