Demonstrators protest pride storytime event; county officials say there was “no disturbance inside the building”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several demonstrators showed up to the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County Public Library during a pride storytime event on Tuesday, June 21.

The Pride Storytime featured two children’s books, “Daddy and Dada” and “Heather Has Two Mommies” and an activity for the children to make their own family picture frame.

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office release said the demonstrators gathered outside of the library before entering a building. A deputy was called to the library for a disturbance.

“A Sheriff’s Office supervisor entered the library and positioned himself between the private room holding the reading and the demonstrators. The supervisor instructed the demonstrators that they were not allowed to enter the room. At no time did Sheriff Deputies witness nor did any library staff report any of the demonstrators causing a disturbance within the library or try to enter the private room that was holding the reading. After the reading, all the participants left the library with no incident,” writes the NHCSO in a release.

Linda Thompson, Chief Diversity and Equity Officer for the county, also released a statement that there was no disturbance inside the building. This statement elaborates that the protesters remained outside before and during the event, and that protestors entered the building afterward.

“Sheriff’s deputies and library staff also provided help to parents and kids who were still in attendance (some had left already) on where to exit the library following the event. Parents and children were not in danger at any time. The county celebrates all people, cultures, genders and gender identities and will continue to do that through our events, programs, and actions,” said the statement from Thompson.

WECT has received multiple messages stating that an altercation took place. Witnesses have also said that some of the protestors appeared to be part of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

WECT’s Mara McJilton will have more details in the full report tonight.

