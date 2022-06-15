Reports: Patient dies in ER lobby waiting to be seen at New Hanover Regional Medical Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For months, WECT has been receiving tips about long wait times in the ER at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. In recent weeks, nurses from the hospital have been adding their voices to the cry for help, saying staffing shortages at the hospital are creating a dangerous situation for people in urgent need of medical care. This week, a local media outlet reported that a patient died in the ER lobby on June 6 after waiting for hours to be seen. WECT is attempting to confirm through official channels if that is true, but several employees have told the station on background that it happened. They also noted that state investigators have been at the hospital interviewing staff about the incident.

June 6 is the same day the hospital sent out a mass casualty alert because all five emergency departments were at surge capacity. Hospital officials wanted all staff not currently on shift to report to their respective emergency departments immediately.

Reporting on staffing issues and long wait times at the hospital has been difficult. Although many people have reached out to us, hospital employees are scared to talk on the record for fear of losing their jobs. New Hanover Regional Medical Center is the area’s largest employer, and there are no competing hospitals here where these employees might seek employment if they were to be terminated for speaking out.

“[Hospital administrators] have made it very clear that you do not post of social media, you do not talk to anybody, zero tolerance,” one NHRMC Emergency Room Nurse told WECT Wednesday while discussing what many consider to be a dire situation at the hospital. “Nobody is going to want their name used, nobody is going to want to go on record.”

The nurse said the problem is not necessarily a shortage of beds at the hospital, but a shortage of nurses to staff those beds. She said entire halls in the hospital had been blocked off for use because of staffing shortages.

She said at any given time recently, 70 of the roughly 100 beds at the 17th Street campus’s ER were being tied up by people being admitted to the hospital for inpatient care but waiting for a room. This backlog in the ER has prevented people coming in with typical Emergency Room issues from being taken back to be seen because there are no available beds. WECT is told, and some employees at the station have experienced firsthand, wait times of six to seven hours to be seen in the 17th Street ER.

ER staff who have contacted the station say the overload has created a dangerous situation. They say some nurses are refusing to clock in, knowing they will be assigned nine patients when a typical patient load is closer to six. Nurses say such a high patient load makes it impossible for them to provide adequate care.

“The increased risk of jeopardizing my nursing license due to unsafe nurse-patient ratios, as well as having the feeling of complete defeat and exhaustion following every single shift,” another nurse told WECT of why she declined a full-time position at the hospital. “I told the HR manager, it is the feeling that I can’t do or be enough for these patients and their families. It’s the constant feeling of anxiety after I have left work wondering if I did everything I could to help the patients. It’s getting yelled at by both patients and their families for not being prompt enough with my attention to their needs of care. It’s trying to monitor a patient with critical vitals while 3 other patients lay in their own excrement waiting for a nurse or nurse’s aid to offer them basic hygiene.”

WECT is told the woman who died on June 6 isn’t the only patient whose health has suffered because of the delays.

“We have recently lost several patients who have been waiting DAYS in inpatient holding for a bed only to decompensate and need intensive care and die,” a third nurse told our station. “I used to be proud to work for this hospital but now I worry for my own license and the safety of our patients.”

Burnout from COVID 19 drove a lot of nurses away from the field. Many of those who stayed in nursing took positions outside of the ER to lessen their stress levels. The hospital recently confirmed it is moving away from its heavy reliance on travel nurses, who are typically paid significantly more than full-time nurses, but can help fill open positions on a temporary basis. But ER nurses at NHRMC think that regardless of the cost, for the time being, the hospital should hire more travel nurses, because the current shortage is creating a public safety issue.

“Patients are in the ER being told that they are being admitted and then not being to a room for days,” Angie Gore recently told us of her recent experience at the hospital. “My stepmom is there now and was told yesterday she is being admitted. I spoke to admissions and [a] patient advocate. They say there’s no rooms. Spoke with a nurse and she says [they are] short-staffed. I think the public has a right to know. So that they can go elsewhere. It is horrible to see the amount of people line up in the corridors of the ER. I will say the nurses are so nice and caring. But the administration just doesn’t seem to get it.”

The number of people moving to Southeastern North Carolina, the seasonal population surge with people coming to the beach for vacation, and the lack of competition from competing hospitals are all likely contributing to the problem.

WECT reached out to NHRMC for comment about the reported death in the ER lobby, and the ongoing staffing shortage. They told us they are working on a response and will get back to us. The station has also submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, trying to confirm that there is an open investigation at the hospital.

