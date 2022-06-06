Hospital: Mass casualty alert sent out in error

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant NHRMC inadvertently sent out a mass casualty alert Monday.

Initially, the hospital sent a mass casualty alert, saying that all five emergency departments were at surge capacity and asking all staff not currently on shift to report to their respective emergency departments immediately.

A Novant Health spokesperson for the hospital said the message had an error and was updated.

The updated message did not include any mention of a mass casualty event, but still asked 17th Street staff to report to the hospital labor pool due to “high patient volumes and multiple trauma medical activations.”

A Novant Health spokesperson released the following statement:

“Our emergency departments are experiencing very high volume, and we have tools to ensure we prioritize patient care. Calling in additional staff when we get busy is one of those tools. As always, we encourage those with non-emergent needs to visit urgent care or their primary care provider.”

