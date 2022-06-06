Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council to review affordable housing plans, finalize plans for intersection improvements

The council continues trying to tackle issues of affordable housing
(WECT)
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will meet on June 7 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss intersection improvements, supportive housing and potential rezonings. They will also be making the first of two votes on the FY 2022-23 reccomended budget.

Per a city release, the council will be hearing a presentation on the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) to review housing-related partnership funding. On the topic of housing, the city will consider an ordinance to appropriate $162,687 from the sale of Optimist Park to fund permanent supportive housing. Last year, $250,000 in funds from the sale were used to support construction at an affordable housing development called Eden Village.

The city will also consider awarding a $625,376 contract for intersection improvements at Racine Drive and New Centre Drive. Besides funding already allocated to the project, $503,440 would come from the Transportation Bond’s Contingency: Bike/Ped project funds, and $70,000 from Pedestrian/Bike Improvements funds. This would pay for new pavement, sidewalks, signals and other improvements to make the intersection safer for pedestrians.

Also on the agenda: a rezoning for a 72-unit senior affordable housing development on 4.82 acres of land at around 209 Middle Sound Loop Road and a rezoning for an indoor recreational facility on 1.89 acres at 1441 Eastwood Road.

One resolution would change the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director position by removing it from the city’s wage and salary scales. This is in line with the city’s decision to remove the city manager, attorney and clerk from the scales.

Currently, the deputy city manager supervises the WMPO executive director and conducts their performance evaluation. With the resolution passed, the WMPO board directors would evaluate the executive director and decide the annual pay for the position.

You can find the full agendas and minutes for council meetings on the city website. Meetings are streamed live via GTV8 and can be watched in person at Wilmington City Hall on 102 North 3rd Street.

