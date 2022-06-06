Proceeds from sale of local park to be used to create homes for those in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is setting aside funds from the sale of Optimist Park to help fund supportive housing.

According to a news release, the park was bought by the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and North Carolina Ports Authority. The city received $110,000 from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and $302,687.73 from North Carolina Ports Authority during the acquisition.

During a council meeting in October, the city determined it would allocate approximately $250,000 to the Eden Village infrastructure construction. The housing is designed for those defined as disabled, low-income persons who have experienced chronic homelessness and need on-going support services to maintain their housing.

Katrina Knight, Director of Good Shepherd, a local organization that aims to feed the hungry and shelter the homeless spoke on how important it is for projects like these to take place.

“Honestly that that’s what it’s all about,” said Knight. “We wanna be that safety net for folks in their time of crisis but as a community ultimately it’s about the job we do and helping put their homelessness behind them and and permanently.”

There have been at least 57 chronically homeless persons identified, with 37 living in places not meant for habitation, such as tents, vacant buildings, outside, etc.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.