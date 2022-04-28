Cape Fear Cooking: Spring Rolls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What better way to celebrate spring and its fresh bounty than with...well...spring rolls!
Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the GLOW Academy of Wilmington stopped by the WECT kitchen once again, this time with a Vietnamese Spring Roll recipe in tow.
Packed with fresh veggies, the rolls can be made with any kind of protein, from shrimp to tofu, and are a tasty and healthy meal.
As you will see, it’s a super simple recipe and one that will be a big hit with your family.
Vietnamese Spring Roll Recipe:
Makes four servings.
Four rice or tapioca spring roll wrappers
Warm water for dipping
Cucumber slices, ¼ cup
Red cabbage, shredded, ¼ cup
Carrots, shredded, ½ cup
Lettuce, shredded, ½ cup
Tofu, super firm, ½ cup
Cilantro leaves, ¼ cup
Peanuts, chopped, ¼ cup
Soy sauce drizzle
Sesame oil drizzle
Instructions:
1. Dip the spring roll wrappers in the warm water, one at a time, then fill.
2. Fill with equal parts, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, lettuce, tofu, cilantro leaves and chopped peanuts, close edges and roll.
3. Drizzle spring rolls with soy sauce and sesame oil.
4. Serve immediately (these can also be refrigerated, but best when fresh).
