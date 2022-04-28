Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Spring Rolls

By Corey Preece
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What better way to celebrate spring and its fresh bounty than with...well...spring rolls!

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the GLOW Academy of Wilmington stopped by the WECT kitchen once again, this time with a Vietnamese Spring Roll recipe in tow.

Packed with fresh veggies, the rolls can be made with any kind of protein, from shrimp to tofu, and are a tasty and healthy meal.

As you will see, it’s a super simple recipe and one that will be a big hit with your family.

Vietnamese Spring Roll Recipe:

Makes four servings.

Four rice or tapioca spring roll wrappers

Warm water for dipping

Cucumber slices, ¼ cup

Red cabbage, shredded, ¼ cup

Carrots, shredded, ½ cup

Lettuce, shredded, ½ cup

Tofu, super firm, ½ cup

Cilantro leaves, ¼ cup

Peanuts, chopped, ¼ cup

Soy sauce drizzle

Sesame oil drizzle

Instructions:

1. Dip the spring roll wrappers in the warm water, one at a time, then fill.

2. Fill with equal parts, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, lettuce, tofu, cilantro leaves and chopped peanuts, close edges and roll.

3. Drizzle spring rolls with soy sauce and sesame oil.

4. Serve immediately (these can also be refrigerated, but best when fresh).

