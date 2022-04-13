Senior Connect
Whiteville woman charged with murder in Columbus Co. shooting

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbus County.

Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jennifer Crafford Scrudato was arrested on April 9 and charged with Second Degree Murder Without Regard to Human Life in the death of Norman Foggan.

On April 8, deputies responded to a residence located at 1799 Snake Island Road in the Old Dock community shortly before 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found Foggan, 57, deceased inside the residence. Foggan had sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

