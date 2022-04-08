Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s deputies found a dead man at residence on Snake Island Rd in the Old Dock community early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call shortly after 7:00 a.m. on April 8, 2022, Investigation revealed the deceased man had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has one person in custody and no other suspects are believed to be involved.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

