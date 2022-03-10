Senior Connect
N.C. students suffer from pandemic learning loss

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A report released to the North Carolina Board of Education outlines how the erratic learning environment of the past two years has affected students in early grades.

Around 56% of third graders in North Carolina fell short of reading proficiency. In other words, their reading has not reached a third grade level.

“The problems are different for kids, so for elementary kids that’s when they are learning how to read. That’s when it really mattered to them to have strong instruction,” says Sara Rich, literacy expert and CEO of Just Right Reader, “So, I think it’s great the kids are back in school. I think we’ll all be excited for what we see to come.”

If your child is struggling, you can help them out by reading to them or encouraging them to read to you. You can also make a calendar and begin marking every day your child reads.

