Police identify man killed in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting

The incident remains under investigation through the collaborative efforts of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting last week.

Hiram Jay Willetts, 61, of Boiling Spring Lakes, was killed in the Jan. 6 shooting near the intersection of Windemere Drive and Masters Drive.

Law enforcement officials have not announced any charges in the case.

“The incident remains under investigation through the collaborative efforts of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation,” Police Chief Greg Jordan said in a news release Friday afternoon.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Eric Mahoney with the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department by phone at 910-363-0011, e-mail at emahoney@cityofbsl.org or by calling 911.

Military academy nominations announced for local high school students, military members