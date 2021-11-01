Leland man accused of raping woman at gunpoint after meeting on dating app, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County deputies say a Leland man is in jail after he pulled out a gun and raped a woman he met online over the weekend.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, used a “social media dating app” to arrange a meeting with the victim at the Walmart in Leland on Sunday. After picking the woman up, Rogers drove to Fort Fisher.

Deputies say he then pulled out a gun and forced the victim to perform several sex acts and ultimately raped her.

While driving north on Carolina Beach Road, the victim managed to get away from Rogers and call 911.

Rogers was later arrested at his home in Leland and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of first-degree sex offense.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $2 million bond. Rogers is expected to make his first court appearance on the charges Monday afternoon.

Rogers was arrested at his home in Leland and taken to the New Hanover County Detention Facility where he has been charged with 1st degree rape, 1st degree kidnapping, and three counts of sexual assault. Rogers has been given a $2,000,000 secure bond. pic.twitter.com/qzIMIUDSOh — New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) November 1, 2021

