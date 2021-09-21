Mayfaire announces opening of eight new retailers, including ‘lululemon’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayfaire, perhaps Wilmington’s most popular shopping center, is adding eight new retailers.

In a press release, CBL Properties, which owns and manages Mayfaire, welcomed the following retailers and restaurants to the 610,000 square foot shopping center:

Buff City Soap opens in Mayfaire on September 23. Buff City products are handmade daily with nourishing plant-based resources that are free of harsh ingredients. The store is located on 1039 International Drive next to First Watch. Customers are invited to a special VIP event September 23-26, 2021. The first 50 people through the doors Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will get free soap for a year. The celebration begins at 9 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The popular athletic apparel brand lululemon will open on 6863 Main Street Friday, September 24. lululemon makes technical athletic gear for running, training, yoga, and most other sporting pursuits.

The creative arts studio Pinspiration hopes to welcome artists by the end of this year. Pinspiration is the first Pinterest-inspired creative arts studio where people of all ages can come and create. Each maker is supplied with materials needed to make an individual project. Makers work at their own pace from easy-to-follow tutorials. The studio is located on 865 Inspiration Drive in Mayfaire.

Arula , formerly A’Beautiful Soul, is an existing women’s clothing brand for Altar’d State. Arula offers a mid- and plus-size shopping experience. The store is currently under construction and expected to open on November 1 on 6861 Main Street.

Simply Mac is open next to Banana Republic. This 2,300 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located at 6837 Main Street and sells the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories. Simply Mac also offers service and warranty repairs on all Apple product categories.

My Sister’s Cottage recently expanded and unveiled their new look on 6869 Main Street. My Sister’s Cottage sells clothing, home goods and gifts. They are a group of “sisters” who help women in need. 10% of every purchase gives back to help rescue women out of sex trafficking. This money goes toward building cottages, or “safe houses”, for other sisters, provide clothing and resources needed to find healing and support.

The clothing and accessory brand, Torrid , is planning to open next to H&M before Christmas. Torrid is designed for women sizes 10 to 30 and will open its doors on 833 Town Center Drive, Unit 115.

Zoes Kitchen will become ‘ CAVA ’, a growing Mediterranean restaurant featuring a food assembly line that allows diners to customize their orders from an assortment of bases, spreads, proteins and toppings. It will be located on 1011 International Drive.

