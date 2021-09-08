Senior Connect
Fort Bragg officials to discuss required name change — and they want your input

By Patrick Zarcone
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - Fort Bragg officials will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss renaming the post and they want the public’s input.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by Congress last year, requires that U.S. military installations named after Confederate soldiers be renamed. Fort Bragg is one of those installations.

Previous: DoD commission re-evaluating renaming military installations with Confederate names like Ft. Bragg

According to Fort Bragg officials, the post began as Camp Bragg on Sept. 4, 1918, as an artillery training center. The base is named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg for his efforts in the Mexican-American War.

“We’re amplifying the opportunity for the community to be involved with the name-changing process,” Col. Scott Pence said. “We are engaging the community to solicit their feedback on name recommendations. We want to ensure our stakeholders, Soldiers, families, civilians, and members of the community have the unique opportunity to provide a name recommendation for our installation.”

There are 10 military installations that will be required to change names:

  • Camp Beauregard, Louisiana
  • Fort Benning, Georgia
  • Fort Gordon, Georgia
  • Fort Hood, Texas
  • Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia
  • Fort Lee, Virginia
  • Fort Pickett, Virginia
  • Fort Polk, Louisiana
  • Fort Rucker, Alabama
  • Fort Bragg, North Carolina

One suggestion is to “rename” the base as Fort Bragg – named after Braxton Bragg’s cousin, Union General Edward Bragg.

For more information about the Naming Commission or to pass along your name change recommendation, click one of the following links:

Fort Bragg leaders will hold a media briefing Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

