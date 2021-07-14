Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo to file for re-election

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says he will seek another term. He will file at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 to run in the November municipal election.

Saffo is serving his seventh term and is the longest serving mayor in the city’s history.

The Wilmington native, a John T. Hoggard High School and UNCW graduate, was first elected to the city council in 2003 and was appointed mayor in July 2006.

Saffo faced his toughest challenge in 2019, beating his opponent Devon Scott by just 700 votes. Scott was arrested several months later after public accusations by his wife that he physically and sexually assaulted her.

So far, no one has filed to run for mayor of Wilmington which means Saffo could run unopposed.

The deadline to file for the municipal elections is Friday, July 16.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.