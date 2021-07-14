Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo to file for re-election

Mayor Bill Saffo is serving his seventh term and is the longest serving mayor in Wilmington’s...
Mayor Bill Saffo is serving his seventh term and is the longest serving mayor in Wilmington’s history.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says he will seek another term. He will file at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 to run in the November municipal election.

Saffo is serving his seventh term and is the longest serving mayor in the city’s history.

Bill Saffo: How he became Wilmington's longest-serving mayor ("1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast)

The Wilmington native, a John T. Hoggard High School and UNCW graduate, was first elected to the city council in 2003 and was appointed mayor in July 2006.

Saffo faced his toughest challenge in 2019, beating his opponent Devon Scott by just 700 votes. Scott was arrested several months later after public accusations by his wife that he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Devon Scott, former Wilmington mayoral candidate, held on $100K bond in alleged sexual assault of wife

So far, no one has filed to run for mayor of Wilmington which means Saffo could run unopposed.

The deadline to file for the municipal elections is Friday, July 16.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish
Matthew Sessoms
Troopers: 18-year-old driver killed after collision with NCDOT dump truck in Columbus County
Mikel Dijak
Brunswick County teen battling cancer, whose lifelong wish was granted, dies hours later
Willie Carlton Smith was arrested for fentanyl possession and other charges.
Brunswick County man arrested for possession of up to 49,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Carolina Beach
52-year-old man dies after being pulled from water during ocean rescue in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Board members struggled to maintain control of meeting Tuesday night during Call to the Audience.
NHC school board members struggle to maintain control of meeting
Changes to policy on student interrogations goes before New Hanover County school board
NHC school board to discuss changes to policy affecting relationship with law enforcement
Deputies search for suspect who fired gunshots at passing vehicles on Bladen County road
Stop Summer Hunger Virtual Food Drive benefits children in our area that face food insecurity...
Organizations work together to triple donations to Food Bank