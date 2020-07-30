Devon Scott, former Wilmington mayoral candidate, arrested on sex crime charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Devon Scott, a former Wilmington mayoral candidate and local activist, was arrested Thursday after public accusations by his wife that he physically and sexually assaulted her.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Scott, 37, was charged with second-degree sexual offense after he allegedly sexually assaulted his wife, Lauren Scott, in May of 2015.
He’s currently being held in jail without bond. Scott will make his first court appearance on Friday.
He was arrested by U.S. Marshals at his home around 1:30 p.m.
In a conversation with Port City Daily’s Ben Schachtman, Lauren said an argument about financial difficulties between her and Devon earlier in the day led to the alleged assault. That evening, Lauren said she was asleep on a sleeping bag on the floor. The two had shared an apartment and although Devon had not been staying there, according to Lauren he did have a key.
Devon opened the apartment door and came in. Lauren said she did not get up.
Then, Lauren said she felt cold water being poured on her. She said Devon then bent down quickly, grabbed her by the throat, and slapped her hard, back and forth using the front and back of his hand. He then raped her.
Devon Scott acknowledged these events occurred. He said it was the only rape or sexual assault that occurred and said he’d never physically or sexually assaulted anyone else before or since.
