Assistant public defender launches congressional campaign for NC-07

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Assistant Public Defender and former Brunswick County prosecutor Jason Minnicozzi launched his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s Seventh District.

According to a press release, Minnozzi worked as a special victims prosecutor and assistant district attorney in Brunswick County. He is currently working as a public defender in New Hanover County.

”I was raised on the values of hard work, responsibility, and service to others,” said Minnicozzi. “I’ve spent my career in service to the great people of North Carolina, standing up for victims of heinous crimes, working to strengthen our communities, and helping people build better lives. With David Rouzer cheerleading dangerous attacks on our democracy, voting against good-paying jobs and affordable healthcare, and siding with big corporate lobbyists over his constituents, it’s time to turn the page. I’m running for Congress to give North Carolinians the representation they deserve.”

The democrat hopes to challenge the republican nominee for the seat in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

Republican Rep. David Rouzer has held the seat since 2014.

The district includes all of Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Johnston, New Hanover, Pender and Sampson counties.

Minnicozzi earned a degree in criminology from North Carolina State and his law degree from Campbell University before settling in Wilmington.

While working in the District Attorney’s Offices in Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus Counties, he developed a specialty in convicting predators who sexually abuse children. From there, he went on to the New Hanover County Public Defender’s Office.

Minnicozzi said he decided to run for Congress after watching the January Sixth Insurrection and “the refusal of many Washington politicians to take responsibility for promoting attacks on police and our democracy.”

The primary election is Tues., March 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.