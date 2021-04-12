After more than 180 years, Wilmington church to get new roof

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After more than 180 years, a Wilmington church will have its original roof replaced.
St. James Episcopal Church, which is located at the corner of 3rd and Market streets, was built in 1839.
Beginning Monday, April 12, crews will begin replacing the original roof of the church.
“With the help of Highland Roofing and Architect Ian Johnston, AIA, St. James will soon have a brand new roof that maintains the historical appeal,” the church said in a news release. “Our community can expect to see scaffolding along the perimeter of the Church building, including those areas in the St. Francis Memorial Garden along the Church walls.”
The project is expected to last well into the summer.
