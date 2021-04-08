Man serving life sentence for Brunswick County murder being considered for parole

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 81-year-old man serving life in prison for a contract killing in Brunswick County in 1991 is being considered for parole.
According to a news release, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission is gathering information to determine whether or not to grant parole to George D. Larrimore.
Larrimore was convicted of first-degree murder after he paid Donald Ray McMillian nearly $900 to shoot and kill Cecil Edwards on Aug. 17, 1991. Larrimore “counseled, aided, and encouraged” the killing as well as provided the gun and ammo, online court records state.
The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility for paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.
