CBFD: Fire protection system was in compliance at time of Paradise Cove condos fire

“The building was equipped with a fire protection system with manual fire alarm pull stations on each floor and a residential sprinkler system, which was inside the units only and not in the common areas. The smoke alarm/detection in each unit was not monitored to an outside call center and would have been a local audible alarm. The first call to the 911 center was from an in-person witness of the fire and then shortly after from ADT call center with an alarm notification for fire alarm pull stations and sprinkler system water flow alarm.”