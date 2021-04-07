CBFD: Fire protection system was in compliance at time of Paradise Cove condos fire

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Fire Department has confirmed that the annual inspection of the fire protection system at Paradise Cove condos was in compliance, Fire Chief Alan Griffin said in a statement Wednesday.
Carolina Beach officials released the statement after receiving multiple media requests asking whether the fire protection system was operating properly at the time of the massive fire at the complex on April 2.
“The Carolina Beach Fire Department has completed a comprehensive review of the annual inspection of the installed fire protection system,” the new release states. “The fire department has verified that the fire protection system inspection was completed and was in compliance with its required annual inspection of its fire alarm and sprinkler system.”
The buildings were equipped with a residential sprinkler system and manual fire alarm pull stations on each floor, officials said. The residential sprinkler system was inside the units only and not in the buildings’ common areas.
The statement also says that the smoke alarm in each unit was not monitored by an outside call center and “would have been a local audible alarm.”
Officials say the first call to the 911 center about the fire was from an in-person witness. Shortly afterward, the ADT call center alerted the 911 center of an alarm notification.
Griffin’s statement can be seen in full below:
“After receiving multiple media requests and questions concerning whether or not the fire protection system was operating properly at 619 Spencer Farlow Drive, Paradise Cove Condos. The Carolina Beach Fire Department has completed a comprehensive review of the annual inspection of the installed fire protection system. The fire department has verified that the fire protection system inspection was completed and was in compliance with its required annual inspection of its fire alarm and sprinkler system.
“The building was equipped with a fire protection system with manual fire alarm pull stations on each floor and a residential sprinkler system, which was inside the units only and not in the common areas. The smoke alarm/detection in each unit was not monitored to an outside call center and would have been a local audible alarm. The first call to the 911 center was from an in-person witness of the fire and then shortly after from ADT call center with an alarm notification for fire alarm pull stations and sprinkler system water flow alarm.”
