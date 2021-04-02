Four hurt after massive fire rips through Carolina Beach condominium complex

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - At least four people were hurt after a massive fire ripped through a condominium complex in Carolina Beach Friday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at the Paradise Cove Condominiums off Spencer Farlow Drive and near Snows Cut Bridge just before 1 p.m.
Carolina Beach Fire Chief Alan Griffin said that the front of the horseshoe-shaped building and all floors appeared to be on fire as crews arrived at the scene.
He added that three people jumped from their second- and third-floor balconies and four total were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire is now under control and is being investigated by the Carolina Beach Police Department, the county fire marshal, and the SBI.
It’s unclear how many residents were affected, but the Red Cross was at the scene to help those displaced by the fire.
“What we are trying to do is meet with the victims, provide them with financial assistance, connect them with community resources and see what their unmet needs are and how we can help satisfy those,” said James Jarvis, Executive Director of the America Red Cross.
The Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund is also working to help the residents. They set up a fundraiser and have raise over $34,000 so far.
“Our community is known for pulling together and taking care of our citizens,” said Mayor LeAnn Pierce. “The Town of Carolina Beach will be available to our citizens to take care of their needs.”
Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.
Griffin and Pierce both heaped praise on the town’s fire department for quickly containing the massive fire.
“We’re very proud of our fire department — today, with the wind and where the fire was located, it was ahead of us and we could have easily lost two our three units out here,” Griffin said. “As always, I’m very proud of my staff. We just got a phenomenal fire department here on the island.”
Crews from New Hanover County, Wilmington, and Kure Beach assisted the Carolina Beach Fire Department with combating the blaze.
