Officials ask for patience as investigation into cause of massive Carolina Beach condo fire continues

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Local, state, and federal officials continue to investigate what caused a massive fire a Carolina Beach condominium complex on Friday.
The fire was first reported at the Paradise Cove Condominiums off Spencer Farlow Drive and near Snows Cut Bridge just before 1 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke were billowing from one of the 12-unit buildings as firefighters arrived at the scene.
Officials say winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour played a major role in how fast the fire spread through the building, which was significantly damaged. Two additional 12-unit buildings received minor damages.
At least four people were reportedly injured in the fire, with some people forced to jump from their second- and third-floor balconies to escape the flames.
The investigation is being led by the Carolina Police Department, the Carolina Beach Fire Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
“No other information is available at this time, please be patient as we sort through all the data from witnesses, camera footage, and residents that were at home when the fire started,” a news release on Monday stated.
