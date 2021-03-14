Navy veteran still recovering from Florence gets free roof, ramp installation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been years since Hurricane Florence devastated families across southeastern North Carolina, but some are still drowning in damages.
“It came in and blew water under our doors and that’s where the problems started,” said James Peach, a 20-year Navy veteran still struggling to recover from the storm.
Things might be a little easier for the couple in the near future. Peach was chosen as this year’s Monarch Roofing free roof recipient.
“He served the country for 20 years and had some health issues,” said Mike Fluhr with Monarch Roofing. “When we read his story, he was certainly somebody that’s deserving.”
It started with just one contractor on the job to fix a problem with the siding on their house brought on by the storm.
“He’s the one that entered us in the contest,” said Peach’s wife, Hilda. “We had never heard of Roofs for Troops.”
Before they knew it, they were getting a free roof-- but the blessings didn’t stop there. The same day the couple got their new roof, they got some more good news. The Peaches were approved by WARM to get a free ramp installed to their home as well.
“It’s going to let me get out of the house easier,” said Peach. ”If I feel more comfortable getting out, I’ll probably go more places.”
The help from the community gives a bit of freedom to a veteran that dedicated two decades to make sure others would have it as well.
