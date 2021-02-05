Man wanted for Duplin County chicken plant murder arrested

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The man wanted for murder in a Duplin County chicken plant shooting has been arrested more than two months later.
On Thursday, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says the US Marshals in Rockingham County took 34-year-old Antwan Wright into custody. He’s charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Darius Atkins from Wayne County.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the House of Raeford Plant on U.S. 117 north of Rose Hill back on November 25.
