Mass COVID vaccine rollout proving to be a shot in the arm for local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The mass COVID-19 vaccine rollout at The Pointe at Barclay, off Independence Avenue and 17th Street, in Wilmington, has been a real shot in the arm for local businesses who’ve struggled since the pandemic. Overnight, crowds are flocking back into that shopping plaza.
Fred Sullivan lives off Murraysville Road. He’s in line, not for a COVID vaccine, but for a bagel. He figured while he was here, why not.
“I’m waiting now for my second shot. You know, the older you get, you want to get here early and get it out of the way.”
Thursday’s blustery weather, with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour, made feel below freezing. So, it may have felt like winter, but it looked like a busy pre-pandemic summer weekend. The parking lots filling up with cars hunting spaces as the COVID vaccine rollout continues.
“Our business has been up 25 to 30 percent” says John Monoco. He owns the Bagel Meister bagel shop at the Pointe. He says it’s been amazing to be a part of this effort even if it’s on the fringe. “It’s been amazing to be a part of this. It’s been really good for business, we’ve had a lot of new faces in here. People are coming in a saying they didn’t even know we were here.”
“Far from France” is a bakery and sweet shoppe that reminds people, international travel isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. Alban Pelletie owns the place. The added foot traffic has been a real boost. “You can’t help but notice. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of last week it was really busy. A lot of people still see this as a new area, so they’re coming in discovering what we have.
“We’ve been catering, every single day; day after day after day” says Maria Chandler. She’s the GM of the " Which Wich” sandwich shoppe. “It’s been amazing to be able to help feed the hospital staff. You know it’s been slow for so long this has really been terrific.
The COVID vaccine rollout has built in a crowd base, this shopping center hasn’t seen in a while. The manager of “Tavern on 17th” is using a sign board to lure in people and keep them from rushing back home. The board offering a discount for diners who show proof they’ve gotten their vaccine.
“Every little bit helps” says John Monoco. “We just hope they remember us and keep coming back.
All the vaccinations done at The Pointe are done by appointment only. To learn more about what’s there, once you stop by, click here.
