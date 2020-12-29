Wilmington Police Department seeks information on anniversary of homicide, reward still stands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are still seeking information about the shooting incident that led to the death of William Springer on the one-year anniversary of his death.
According to the press release, just before 2 a.m. on December 29, 2019, officers near the 1100 block of Castle Street heard shots fired in the area. At the scene, they found 35-year-old Springer suffering from a gunshot wound and initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Springer later died as a result of his injuries.
In February, 2020, WPD offered a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone providing information that leads to an arrest. That offer still stands.
If you have information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
