Wilmington police offer reward for information in December fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the murder of William Springer.
Just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 29, police officers near the 1100 block of Castle Street heard shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found Springer suffering from a gunshot wound and initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Springer later died due to his injuries.
Last September, District Attorney Ben David announced that charges were dismissed against Springer in connection with the Feb. 5, 2017, killing of Montreal Antwann Holmes, 28, and shooting of Dominique Lavatia Gray, 34.
Those charges were dropped after witnesses were being uncooperative and avoiding subpoenas.
Anyone with information about Springer’s murder is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-531-9845.
