Fourth suspect arrested in shooting near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside of Tabor City that left two people injured earlier this month, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Jaquan Malik McCray, 23, of Fair Bluff, was taken into custody on Christmas Day and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Sheriff’s officials say the shooting happened at the intersection of Complex Street and Swamp Fox Highway East just outside of Tabor City around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
The victims — Tabitha Reaves, 21, of Whiteville, Juwan Washington, 28, of Chadbourn, and an infant — were in a car stopped at a stop sign when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.
Reaves was struck in the head area while shielding her child from gunfire. Washington and the infant were uninjured. Reaves was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but has since improved, officials say.
A bystander in a third vehicle was also hit by gunfire and his injuries were described by deputies as not life threatening.
McCray is jailed in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $800,000 bond.
