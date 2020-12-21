Arrests made in Tabor City shooting

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two arrests have been made in a shooting that injured people in two different vehicles earlier this month.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Allegrianna Rena Johnson, 25, of Loris, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with:
- three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle Inflicting Serious Injury
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
Johnson received a $400,000 secured bond.
The sheriff’s office said a male juvenile also has been taken into custody and that additional arrests are pending.
Officials say the arrests stem from a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.
“Tabitha Reaves, 21, of Whiteville; Juwan Washington, 28, of Chadbourn; and an infant were inside a vehicle, stopped at a stop sign, at Complex Street and Swamp Fox Highway East. A vehicle occupied by multiple occupants opened fire on Reaves’ vehicle,” sheriff’s office said in a news release. “While shielding her infant from the gunfire, Reaves was struck by a bullet in her head area. The infant and Washington escaped without injury. Reaves was transported to the hospital. Her condition was originally classified as critical. Her condition has improved since then.
“Another vehicle occupied with multiple occupants was in the same area, at the time the shooting occurred. A stray bullet entered the windshield of that vehicle, striking Brett Godwin, 34, of Clarendon in the head area. Godwin’s injury was not considered life threatening.”
No one else in Godwin’s vehicle was injured.
