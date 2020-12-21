Arrests made in Tabor City shooting

“Tabitha Reaves, 21, of Whiteville; Juwan Washington, 28, of Chadbourn; and an infant were inside a vehicle, stopped at a stop sign, at Complex Street and Swamp Fox Highway East. A vehicle occupied by multiple occupants opened fire on Reaves’ vehicle,” sheriff’s office said in a news release. “While shielding her infant from the gunfire, Reaves was struck by a bullet in her head area. The infant and Washington escaped without injury. Reaves was transported to the hospital. Her condition was originally classified as critical. Her condition has improved since then.