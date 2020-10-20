NHCS partners with New Hanover County to launch public safety program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to introduce more students to careers in emergency services New Hanover County Schools and New Hanover County are launching a new program.
“Public Safety I is currently being taught at SEA-Tech High School and New Hanover High School. Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics visit the school for demonstrations and, when travel is permitted, students will visit the different public safety facilities for field trips,” according to a press release.
Students will have the opportunity to take courses for both firefighter technology as well as emergency medical technician training
“New Hanover County Fire Rescue sponsors Firefighter Technology I, with certification testing for the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshall volunteer and paid firefighter positions. New Hanover High School offers Emergency Medical Technician training, preparing students to take the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Office of Emergency Medical Services EMT Certification exam after graduation...On October 27, 2020 at 3 PM, SEA-Tech will have various emergency professionals on-campus, demonstrating and explaining their profession to the students,” according to the press release.
“This partnership allows high school students to get a public safety certification, and prepares them for a career as emergency responders,” said New Hanover County Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall. “It incorporates real-world scenarios, offers them hands-on learning that builds character, and helps to further their education – providing an important stepping stone into public safety or a solid foundation if they choose to pursue a college degree. We hope students and families will take part in this new program, which I think will benefit our community overall.”
