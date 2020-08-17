“We are prepared to pivot”: UNCW sends letter to students, staff following UNC’s decision to go with online-only instruction

"As you likely know by now, UNC Chapel Hill, one of our sister institutions in the UNC System, has decided to modify operations for the fall semester," a letter to the Seahawk Community read. "Although UNCW has not yet encountered similar circumstances on our campus, we understand this turn of events may cause concern for our faculty, staff and students, especially our residential students and their parents. We want to assure the Seahawk community that we are doing everything we can to monitor COVID-19 conditions at UNCW."