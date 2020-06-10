Push to remove confederate statues from Wilmington gets support of Historic Wilmington Foundation

“Historic Wilmington Foundation (HWF) supports the lawful and safe removal of the George Davis monument at Third and Market as well as the Wilmington Confederate monument at Third and Dock. These artworks do not represent the values of the City of Wilmington or this organization. It is HWF’s hope that the monuments will be relocated to a location where they may be preserved, interpreted, contextualized, and used expressly for educational purposes, rather than to continue to serve as visual public reminders of racial injustice,” Beth Rutledge, the Executive Director of HWF said in an emailed statement.