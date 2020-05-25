Police identify victim in early morning shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have identified the man who was shot and killed overnight on Clay Street.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 Monday morning in the 400 block of Clay. The city’s SpotShotter system picked up the sounds of multiple rounds being fired in that area. Officers found the body of Brian Glaspie, 55, lying near a home in that area when they arrived.
The family of the victim reached out to WECT to share a photo of their loved one in association with this story.
Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at (910) 343-3609.
