Historic Southport weather tower severely damaged in storm
By WECT Staff | February 7, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 5:58 AM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s historic weather tower toppled over and was severely damaged a storm passed through the area overnight.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said that officers discovered the damage while patrolling the area after the storm.

“Sadly while patrolling after the storm, officers found our historic weather tower was twisted and toppled during tonight’s storm,” Coring said in a Facebook post. “Officers secured and folded the flag then shut power off to the structure. Please avoid the area tomorrow as assessments and removal efforts begin.”

The 90-foot tower had survived both Hurricanes Florence and Dorian in recent years.

“Most of the showers featured strong 35 to 55 mph wind gusts, but there is a chance this site spiked higher during a brief Severe Thunderstorm Warning,” said WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

