Man killed in Wilmington shooting identified

Neighbors say this is where the shooting took place that left one man dead and one injured early Sunday morning (Source: WECT)

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 500 block of S. 9th Street Sunday morning that left one man dead. (Source: Raycom Media)

One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting incident that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 500 block of S. Ninth Street.

According to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds when the arrived at the home. Both men were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

Montreal Holmes, 28, died on the way to the hospital. The other man, who is 34 years old, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Lindsay says there was a large crowd at the scene but few leads have been given.

"It's very upsetting to see this stuff going on around the neighborhood and the community itself," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I Just don't know what to do about it, you do everything to raise your kids right and things like this happen to our community and it's sad."

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD or Text-A-Tip.

