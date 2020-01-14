Parents outraged about school districts talks of school closures

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Parents, school staff along with other community members crowded the Columbus County School Board meeting room Monday night, to voice concerns about possible school closings.
“We just don’t understand how putting children through the the trauma of moving from one school to another, in addition to an extended bus route would be beneficial to them,” says Kelly Lovett, Parent and Former student of Guideway Elementary. “We are concerned that some of the student would be on a school bus one way, for two hours, and by the time they get there they will be so exhausted that they wont want to excel and it’s going to be so late when they get home it’s going to cut into family time and time to study.”
Columbus County Schools Superintendent, Deanna Meadows, says that they have proposed this, to help with the budget crisis, because of the decline in enrollment.
“We’ve had declining enrollment within the last 7 years at about 100 students a year,” says Meadows.
and help students get more cirriculum based resources, and different services. “We have 17 schools for 5400 students. That’s a lot of facilities to keep up and so we felt that with the smaller schools we felt as though we could not keep those facilities with such few students. We get in approximately $8000 per student per year and we have schools that cost about $9000 a year per student and those are the ones that are under 200 students.”
These are all just talks for now, nothing is voted on. The school board will however, vote on this proposal at their February 3rd meeting. If passed, it will go into effect in August, at the start of the new school year.
