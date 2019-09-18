One Year Later: Restaurant remembers relief operations during Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During and after Hurricane Florence’s landfall at Wrightsville Beach, the owners of The Foxes Boxes in downtown Wilmington fed more than 3,500 people out of their restaurant. With windows still boarded up, it became a distribution center for supplies.
September 14 marked the one year anniversary of Hurricane Florence and Wednesday, the owners of The Foxes Boxes invited the community to come and share their stories of the past year.
The restaurant hosts a monthly “What’s Your Story Wednesday” where people are invited to speak and share on a variety of topics.
In a Facebook post, they said “We really had no idea what the days following Florence were going to bring ..... now we know ... a group of forever friends who have hearts full of love and generosity. We are now and forever grateful!”
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
