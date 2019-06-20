Wilmington restaurant to be featured on Food Network

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A one of a kind burger made in the Port City will be featured on the Food Network sometime this year.
Winnie’s Tavern posted on their Facebook page that the Food Network was there Wednesday to shoot a segment about their “Trailer Park Burger.”
The sandwich is a half pound burger with fried green tomatoes, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion, pickles and chipotle mayo.
The restaurant can’t say which show the burger will be featured on quite yet, but they plan to keep everyone posted when it gets closer to the air date.
Winnie’s isn’t the only local restaurant that’s enjoyed the national spotlight recently. Several Wilmington restaurants were featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives last year after Guy Fieri stopped in town in January.
